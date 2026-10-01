“Do you have any experience with the Illumination Book Awards?”

Q –

Angela,

I have seen online ads for the Illumination Book Awards which has several categories of Christian work, including fiction. Do you have any experience with them?

Thanks.

A –

Re: Illumination Book Awards / illuminationawards.com

Operated by: The Jenkins Group / jenkinsgroupinc.com

Writer Beware has them listed on this page: Awards Profiteers: How Writers Can Recognize Them and Why They Should Avoid Them

“The Jenkins Group, a costly self-publishing services provider, runs at least six awards programs. Even among profiteers, Jenkins is unusual in the amount of extra merchandise it hawks to winners. For instance, check out the options for Moonbeam Award winners–no fewer than 35 items, ranging in price from $5 (for a “Certificate Presentation Folder”) to $130 (for a Moonbeam Gold Medal–not even a real medal, just an image) to $1,423 (for a marketing” package that includes such junk marketing services as book fair display and press releases). (UPDATE 10/24/25: Jenkins is still selling awards merch, but it has reduced the number of items and removed some of the most expensive.)”

I advise authors to be very wary of “book awards” organizations. Some scammers now pretend to be associated with legitimate companies that sponsor contests. They have you send them the entry fee, and then they disappear. When you contact the actual awards organization later, they’ll tell you that the person you were corresponding with is not associated with that organization.

Book Awards usually only make money for the companies hosting them. And, there are so many “awards” and “contests” now that you never know if one appearing on a book cover is from a legitimate organization or not.

Per Google:

“The Illumination Book Awards is not an outright illegal scam, but it is classified by industry watchdogs as a ‘fee-based/marketing’ or ‘promotional’ award program. It charges entry fees between $79 and $99 and is operated by the Jenkins Group, a company that manages multiple parallel contest tiers and sells add-on merchandise.”

On their website, they have these awards listed:

Axiom Business Book Awards

Independent Publisher Book Awards (a.k.a. IPPY Book Awards)

Living Now Book Awards

Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards

Entry fees are $79-$99.

Merchandise they sell (shipping is not included):

Stickers for your book covers: $45 – $145

It looks like anyone can order those on their website, including non-winners, and people who haven’t ever entered any of their contests. You can “check out” as a “guest.”

Awards medals: $45

From their website: “Want to honor your incredible achievement? Our medals, available in gold, silver, or bronze, are a classic way to celebrate the success of your award-winning book! Please note: All medalists receive a packet that includes a medal, certificate, and 20 seals to get you started! Each packet is carefully packed by hand and mailed 6–8 weeks after winners are announced.”

So, true medalists get a free medal…but anyone else can buy one?

Award certificates: $15.00

Gosh, a whole piece of paper with a matching folder! For only $15!!! (Eyeroll…) It has the same statement as above. Medalists receive one automatically, but I guess anybody else can order one, even non-winners and non-participants?

Recognition Plaque: $174-$184

I went all the way through the checkout process, but stopped when they asked for my credit card information. Their site never asked if I was a winner, nor confirmed that my email address was used for entering any of their contests.

Digital Art Download: $130!!!

Yes, if you pay them $130, they will send you a jpg of an award seal to print on your end. $130 FOR A JPG FILE!!!!

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