“Should I post my business videos to YouTube or to my own website?”

THE SUMMER, 2021 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST IS ONLY 9 DAYS AWAY! SIGN UP TODAY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY!

Q –

I just finished my new book and I’m going to be creating how-to videos to post online (and to promote my book). Should I post these on my own website or should I use YouTube. I know YouTube gets a lot more traffic than I ever will.

B.H.

A –

Kudos to you for using videos to promote your book! Having how-to videos that provide even more information for your readers is a fantastic idea!!

I have previously written about not giving control of your business to other companies. For example, Facebook is removing accounts left and right. You could lose all of your followers and friends in one fell swoop. Instagram (owned by Facebook), Twitter, LinkedIn…all of them have the power to kill your online presence on their platforms.

How do I know? I lost my personal Facebook and Instagram accounts last year after I posted the cover for our managing editor’s book. The book is called Blue Lives Matter: The Heart Behind the Badge. It contains numerous stories from Brian Whiddon’s days as a cop, including the story of how he lost his entire police career after standing up to his department after he watched the wrongful arrest of a black man.

Of course, Facebook and Instagram didn’t read the book to get the real story. They didn’t even read the back cover. They simply didn’t like the title. I lost more than 15 years worth of photos and correspondence with friends and family – with no warning whatsoever. I appealed over and over again and they ignored me.

Likewise, if you use a third-party hosting website for your blog or your website, if they go out of business, or if they decide they simply don’t like your content some day, you could lose all of your hard work with the click of a button.

So, first, make sure YOU own your URL outright. That means you need to BUY YOUR DOMAIN NAME. Do NOT use something like yourname.freewebsitehost.com. You will NOT own that URL.

Second, never, ever use a free hosting service, even for your blog. That makes you far more susceptible to censorship. Only work with a reputable, fee-based website/blog hosting service.

Third, while posting your videos on YouTube is fine, also post them to your own website, and direct people to that link first. It’s okay to use YouTube in the hopes that you’ll get some business from their viewers, but never count on YouTube as your sole source for online video publishing.

Like Facebook, YouTube has a reputation for tearing down videos, and even entire channels, if they don’t like your beliefs, opinions, politics, or advice.

Remember to NEVER give another company the power to put you out of business.

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!







