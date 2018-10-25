Q – “My publisher disappeared! How can I find out how many books they sold?”

Q –

Hi Angela,

My publisher, (name removed), stopped paying royalties months ago and they’re not responding to emails or answering their phone. I’m starting to panic a little bit. If I tell you who they are, can you find out how many copies were sold or how much they owe me?

– R.W.

A –

Unfortunately, only your publisher can provide that information. Amazon’s sales numbers are not reliable – not by a long shot. Even if you have access to Ingram’s ipage system (only publishers can get that), those numbers are also not reliable. The “in stock” figures for print on demand titles are often “virtual” numbers so bookstores will think they really are in stock, and are easier to quickly obtain.

The only option you have is to notify the attorney general in the state where the publisher resides (they’ll only take action if they receive numerous complaints), and/or to sue your publisher, which could be costly, and could earn you nothing in the end (except expensive legal fees). If your publisher is out of business, they likely don’t have the money to pay a lawyer and may choose to not even show up in court because a judgment would be worthless if they have no assets. Needless to say, if that’s the case, your royalties have long since been spent.

If you have your book published elsewhere, don’t sign on with any publisher that takes all rights to their authors’ production files. Unfortunately, almost every print on demand publisher does (BookLocker does NOT).

Read THIS PAGE to learn how to avoid being victimized again.

READERS: Have you had a similar experience? Please share it in the comments box below!

