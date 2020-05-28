“On your website, how can I easily find all the complaints about companies?”

Q –

You have done a bang up job of warning your readers about scammers victimizing writers and authors. I admit I enjoy reading those. I know that makes me sound bad. Is there a place on your website where those are all in one place? Your search option pull up a whole lot of results.

– Martin A.

A –

I admit some of the detailed complaints can be entertaining…but not so much for the victims. 🙁 The greatest benefit from reading those, however, are the lessons we all learn from others’ mistakes.

Since we’ve been publishing for more than 20 years, yes, the search results on WritersWeekly.com can deliver quite a lot. I do have a trick, through.

In the search box, simply type:

complaints about

Don’t use quotation marks or anything else. Just type (or paste) those two words in the box. 🙂

RELATED

More Than One Way to Expose a Deadbeat By Angela Hoy

Warning Signs of a Potential Deadbeat

ATTENTION DEADBEAT PUBLISHERS: Trying to Threaten Your Victims Into Silence DOES NOT WORK!

Aaarghh! I Wish I’d Googled That Deadbeat’s Name!

“An anthology publisher owes me royalties! What can I do?”

Complaints category on WritersWeekly

Complaints about Specific Publishers

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience