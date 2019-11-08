“I’m willing to pay someone to promote my book…but who should I hire?”

Q –

Angela—

I have a question. I’m getting a lot emails from book promotion sites like (name removed), (name removed), and (name removed). Are these legitimate sites? Do they really help sell books? Are they worth the money?

Thanks for your help.

Karen

A –

Those companies get on Amazon to find new books, and then use a search engine until they find the author’s contact info. They then start spamming the author repeatedly. Worse, if they find your phone number online, they’ll start calling you over and over again as well. And, even worse than that, if they can find your family members’ contact information online but not yours, they’ll spam or call them instead, asking for YOUR contact info. Many of them will pretend to be a traditional publisher to try to sound legitimate in their quest to get your info. so they can try to sell you their (crappy) services.

Avoid, avoid, avoid! If a so-called marketing company must resort to spamming and telemarketing to market their own services…that means their marketing tactics SUCK.

Your money would be far better spent elsewhere. Checking our legitimate book marketing services RIGHT HERE.

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience

TRAVEL WRITING 2.0: Earning Money from your Travels in the New Media Landscape - SECOND EDITION



Completely revised edition of the ground-breaking travel writing book that provides a road map to success in the digital age. It dives headlong into the entrepreneurial world of blogging and digital books, while still acknowledging the real money to be made in declining print forms.

Drawing on interviews and survey responses from more than 100 successful travel writers and bloggers, this is the definitive guide to creating success instead of waiting for permission. Written by a veteran, award-winning writer with two decades of experience as a book author, online publisher, freelancer, and blogger.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/4814.html