“I’m not promoting my book. Will lowering the price make it start selling?”

Well, my book is on the market for a few months but it’s not selling. I really don’t know how to promote a book, or anything for that matter. I just want to write but it would sure be nice to have some money coming in.

Should I cut the price of my book in half? Maybe that will spur some sales. What do you think?

If a book isn’t being consistently promoted, it’s not likely to sell regardless of the price because people won’t know about the book. There are millions of books for sale on Amazon. There is simply too much competition and it’s doubtful people will stumble upon a book unless they’re searching for that specific book title. That’s why promotion is so important.

I know some authors think they can’t promote their own book but, the fact is, they CAN and the process can actually be FUN, and involves WRITING! Please see:

