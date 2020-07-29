“I think my book is good enough now to sell. My publisher says it’s not. What are my options?”

Q –

I am tired of making changes to my book. I have read it hundreds of times over the past few years. Each time I send it back to my publisher, they find more problems, and send it back to me again. I don’t want to read it anymore. I just want it put up for sale. They’re refusing to do that. I can’t afford to hire an editor. What can I do? Will another publisher take my book and let me publish is as it is right now?

A –

You should be happy that you’re working with a publisher who cares about what they’re putting on the market. Most print on demand / self-publishing service firms do NOT. They’ll slap just about anything up on the Internet for sale. And, that eventually comes back to bite them. For example, some libraries and bookstores won’t buy books that Amazon’s self-publishing division has published. Other firms are in the same boat. So, I’m glad you’re not using an author meat market.

I know it’s frustrating to keep finding errors in your own book. You nor your publisher want to put an error-laden book on the market. Readers WILL post negative reviews – lots of them. And, those will harm your reputation, as well as your publisher’s.

If you can’t afford an editor, please see:

Can’t Afford An Editor? Try These Four Fun Steps For A Much Cleaner Manuscript! By Angela Hoy

RELATED

DEATH OR ILLNESS OF PUBLISHER? Yet Another Reason to Avoid Publishing Your Book with A Very Small or New Company

“Is this bookstore discriminating against self-published authors?”

22 Signs That So-Called “Publisher” is an AUTHOR MILL! By Angela Hoy

Disturbing Allegations In The New Author Solutions Lawsuit! By Angela Hoy

What Are the Odds My Book Will Sell?

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

33 Worst Mistakes Writers Make About Blind Characters





I admire any writer who wants to tackle a blind character. But so many writers take up this challenge and FAIL. They research blindness by reading other fiction books, by observing their blind colleagues and acquaintances, and by tying on a blindfold and pretending to be blind themselves.

I understand the challenges your characters face, their triumphs, their hopes and their fears, because I've lived them. I work with people who have varying degrees of blindness every day, so I've seen every challenge, every situation you could imagine.

Let me share my knowledge to improve your writing. You can create blind characters that readers will fall in love with.~Stephanie Green