“I have no idea how to get my book noticed while avoiding scammers…”

I have just published a book, and have gotten a call from Spotlight. I realized that I have no idea what I am doing to get the book out and who are all the scammers that are trying to find me on the Internet? I was wondering if you had any advice for what to do now that I have a book published.

The book is called Christianity is Easy.

Definitely avoid Spotlight (who we have previously profiled) and ANY company that spams or cold-calls you. If they have to resort to those tactics to market themselves, you definitely don’t want to pay them to “promote” your book! Also beware of scammers contacting you on social media.

I’m having our server email you free copies of two of my books:

90+ Days of Promoting Your Book Online

and

55 Dos and Don’t of Book Selling

Any other readers who want free copies can CONTACT ME directly.

