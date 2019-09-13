“How do I let readers know that a portion of my royalties are going to a specific charity?”

Q –

I’ve followed your great newsletter for years, Angela, and really want to work with you (at BookLocker).

But, I have a question.

My book is about domestic violence, and I’m in the early stages of founding a non profit that I hope will help survivors find employment. I’m hoping to do two things. I want to promote and fund my non-profit, as well as promote my new book, by saying the $1 of my proceeds will go to fund my non-profit (with a description of the organization, of course). Is there a way I can announce that on Booklocker and other sites? Do I just make it part of the cover or what? Or, can I include that in my bio?

I’d also like to offer a free copy of my previously-published, small ebook to everyone who purchases my new book. How do you recommend I let readers know about that?

Thanks.

A –

Offering to donate a portion of your proceeds to a charity that complements the topic of your book is a great way to encourage people to buy. And, giving away a freebie to new readers is also a great marketing technique!

FOR YOUR NON-PROFIT CONTRIBUTION INFO:

I recommend putting something like this on the cover, inside the book near the front (so that anyone reading your excerpt will see it), in your book’s description (that will be distributed to retailers for listing on their sites), and in your marketing materials:

For every copy purchased, the author will donate $1.00 to [Name and description of your non-profit].

YOUR FREE EBOOK OFFER:

I would add a note inside the new book that goes something like this:

Your purchase of this book entitles you to a FREE copy of [Book title and brief description]. To obtain your free book, simply forward a copy of your receipt to the author at [insert your email address].

🙂

