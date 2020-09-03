“How can I convince Amazon make my book for ‘findable?'”

THE FALL, 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST WILL BE ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2020! Only 500 participants permitted so DON’T DELAY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY !!

Q –

Angela,

My book is on Barnes and Noble and Amazon but it cannot be found in a search. I recall selecting a huge quantity of keywords for my book. I have one 5-star review on Amazon so my average review is a 5. Yet, other books with a lower average show up before mine when I search with obvious keywords related to my book’s topic. How can I convince Amazon make my book more “findable?”

A –

Both Amazon and Barnes and Noble have millions of books for sale. They do not share their search engine parameters with anyone because people would then be able to game the system.

I looked up your book online. Amazon has thousands of books on that topic, as well as similar topics. I just typed your book’s title and subtitle into Amazon’s search box and it popped up right on top.

The sad fact is there are so many books for sale on Amazon that someone stumbling upon your book by chance is extremely remote. Most of the people who will buy your book will do so because of the marketing efforts you do, and that would include providing people with the direct link to your book on Amazon and other sites.

Unless you have several books for sale in the same genre, we don’t recommend purchasing advertising on Amazon. You will likely spend far more than you’ll receive in resulting book sales.

If you subscribe to WritersWeekly, you can receive a free copy of 50 Dos and Don’ts of Book Selling.

