Don’t Publish Nude Pictures of Dying or Dead People!

This isn’t really a Q&A but it’s something I’m very upset about.
An author submitted a manuscript. I was paging down and, near the end, there was a picture of a dying elderly woman. Her shirt or gown was wide open and her breasts were on prominent display. I got sick to my stomach. Despite the fact that the woman is now deceased, I was humiliated for her.
My mom told the story of going to the death bed of a relative who was dying at his home. The very elderly man was literally breathing is last breath. He was naked and his body was not covered despite the fact that he was surrounded by people who came to tell him goodbye. My mother was very disturbed by that. That man deserved respect.
I volunteered at a nursing home when I was in high school. I remember walking into a woman’s room (the door was wide open). She was completely nude on her bedsheets and a nurse was sitting on the side of the woman’s bed, and running her hand over the woman’s leg. I couldn’t tell if it was a loving gesture or a downright creepy one. Anyone walking by that door could see that completely nude woman. She deserved respect.
A woman I used to know had a father who was a very proud man. When he died, his daughter posted a picture of him on Facebook. His head was cocked back and his mouth was wide open and the picture was downright horrific. Why post it on Facebook? For attention, obviously. I was so embarrassed for that proud man even though he was already deceased.
Why do so many people think that dying or dead people deserve no modesty and no respect? I just don’t get it.
I told the author we would not publish that picture, and I told him why. He ended up Photoshopping a shirt onto that poor woman.
I would appreciate your comments on this topic. The comments box is below.
About the nude photos: Not just a “gringo” lack of respect here but a different cultural perspective, too, I think. Took over a little Tex-Mex weekly newspaper in a Far West Texas community about ’90, i.e., on the Rio Grande. Competed for advertising with two other weeklies for several years — across river! Whoo! Routine deaths, wrecks, drownings, shootings, stabbings, WHATEVER, I treated ’em as “civilized,” as above. Not so Mexican papers. ANYTHING’s wide open! They hawk these papers on the streets and the more bizarre the photos the more pesos in their pockets. A difference in cultures.
Disgusting, shocking — I think we are losing our sense of decency. The self-centeredness of our society is appalling, the selfies, the look at me and what I did today, recording every moment of their lives. What happened to privacy?
Angela you are right. I would also have reported that wherever the proper outlet for that is.
There is such as a thing up here as indignity to human remains. It is a crime.
This made me mad.
I just said this morning that the only stupid creature God made, is mankind.
Guess maybe as for most things… if it isn’t posted on their cellphones, they don’t have the capacity to determine otherwise.
Absolutely right, Angela. Publishing those pictures is ghoulish in the extreme and so utterly disrespectful.
I agree wholeheartedly. I have been in and out of the hospital repeatedly in the last ten years, and I know what it’s like to be walked in on by accident or to have a doctor forget to close a door or a curtain. I would die of embarrassment if that were posted on Facebook, and I can’t imagine that I would feel any better about it if I saw that from the great beyond. Furthermore, the way we treat people in death is a reflection of our own character. Is it any wonder why the world is the way it is today when we have so little respect for each other?
I once saw a quote in a funeral home from some ancient philosopher (unfortunately, I haven’t been able to confirm its authenticity). It read, “History shows that one of the key signs that a civilization is dying is when it no longer respects its dead.” Although I haven’t been able to confirm that truth, I genuinely believe that someone who disrespects the dead gives us a sure sign that something is dead within them.
I would have thought that this would go without saying. But apparently, nothing is off limits.