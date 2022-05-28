Don’t Publish Nude Pictures of Dying or Dead People!

This isn’t really a Q&A but it’s something I’m very upset about.

An author submitted a manuscript. I was paging down and, near the end, there was a picture of a dying elderly woman. Her shirt or gown was wide open and her breasts were on prominent display. I got sick to my stomach. Despite the fact that the woman is now deceased, I was humiliated for her.

My mom told the story of going to the death bed of a relative who was dying at his home. The very elderly man was literally breathing is last breath. He was naked and his body was not covered despite the fact that he was surrounded by people who came to tell him goodbye. My mother was very disturbed by that. That man deserved respect.

I volunteered at a nursing home when I was in high school. I remember walking into a woman’s room (the door was wide open). She was completely nude on her bedsheets and a nurse was sitting on the side of the woman’s bed, and running her hand over the woman’s leg. I couldn’t tell if it was a loving gesture or a downright creepy one. Anyone walking by that door could see that completely nude woman. She deserved respect.

A woman I used to know had a father who was a very proud man. When he died, his daughter posted a picture of him on Facebook. His head was cocked back and his mouth was wide open and the picture was downright horrific. Why post it on Facebook? For attention, obviously. I was so embarrassed for that proud man even though he was already deceased.

Why do so many people think that dying or dead people deserve no modesty and no respect? I just don’t get it.

I told the author we would not publish that picture, and I told him why. He ended up Photoshopping a shirt onto that poor woman.

I would appreciate your comments on this topic. The comments box is below.

