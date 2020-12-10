“Do industry insiders regard self-publishing as ‘cheating?'”

Q –
Hi Angela,
I am considering self-publishing my book but isn’t it true that all the industry insiders regard self-publishing as “cheating?”
M.
A –
Self-publishing is not “cheating.” It’s for authors who don’t want to wait years for their books to be considered, accepted, and published. And, many self-published authors have gone on to land traditional contracts after their self-published titles sold well.
In addition, many authors earn more through self-publishing than their traditionally-published counterparts. I, myself, have made thousands more selling my own books than I did through a traditional contract I landed years ago.
Please see:
The Cold, Hard, Ugly Facts about Traditional Publishing…and Why You Might Want to Avoid It Altogether
and
7 BENEFITS of Self-Publishing! (And, reasons you may want to avoid the traditional route)
