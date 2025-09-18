Could The Publishing Scammer I Foolishly Hired Steal My Manuscript?

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE .

THE FALL, 2025 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST WILL BE ON SATURDAY, September 20, 2025! Only 500 participants permitted so DON’T DELAY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY !!

Q –

I have given money to one of these scammers. I feel very foolish… Hemingway Publishers. I realized that everything they are promising is unrealistic. My concerns are that they have a copy of my almost completed book. Can they steal my book? That’s almost more important to me than stealing my identity. Thank you so much for your time and your website!

A –

I get that question a lot. It’s doubtful they’re going to steal your manuscript. They’re making FAR too much money ripping off authors with fake services than they would by actually publishing authors’ manuscripts.

For our readers:

Hemingway Publishers/ hemingwaypublishers.com

Committing violations on THIS LIST. They even have their own name appearing incorrectly on their website. According to Facebook, they have page managers in PAKISTAN. The showcased book on their cover design page, Viagem ao Centro da Terra, was published by another company (exact same cover!) seven years before this firm’s website existed. We also found scathing reviews about them online.

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles