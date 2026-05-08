Can You Go to Jail in the UK for Publishing a Book Critical of Mohammad?

Disclaimer: James M. Walsh is an attorney but he is not YOUR attorney. WritersWeekly’s Managing Editor, Brian Whiddon, is not an attorney. If you have specific questions about your situation, consult with your attorney.

Q –

I listened to your podcast episode on authors getting sued and would like to ask:

I write science-religion non-fiction. I am promoting the book, which I find difficult. However, it sounded like you stated or implied that, if you are in England, you cannot write something negative about a religion, which can only be the result of Sharia law being implemented in that nation. Is that correct?

In the current book, I scientifically date the exact date of two predicted events from Daniel’s prophecy of the 70 weeks. I analyze NASA scientific data on astronomy from ancient history to determine precise dates based on lunar and solar eclipses, revealing that the texts did foretell the future centuries in advance to exact dates. We find repeating control periods from the era of Moses and Joshua into the 21st century. To achieve this evidence, the Source must exist across more than 3,500 years and intervene in human events.

Chapter 16 is about Mohammad’s time-based predictions, which failed 100% of the time (nothing came true). The chapter is about the Muslim armies conquering Constantinople, which was foretold by Mohammad, but it took the Islamic armies 800 years and five attempts to bring it about. At the time of the Muslims’ conquest of Constantinople, Mohammad’s time-based predictions were foretold to come true. None of them came true, which is 100% failure rate compared to Daniel’s 100% success rate. We are comparing the two sets of time-based predictions for conclusive evidence that one is true and the other is false. In fact, Islamic theology and Christian theology are diametrically opposed.

I am working on getting on Podcasts in England. The evidence of Mohammad’s failed prophecies is known and acknowledged by Muslims.

Will the Muslims be able to sue the author based on historic facts that even they acknowledge?

ATTORNEY JAMES M. WALSH RESPONDS:

I am not a Solicitor or Barrister in the United Kingdom, but my opinion is that your historical and factually-based work falls far short of inciting religious hatred. I echo Brian’s sentiments below, but you may wish to consult with legal counsel in the United Kingdom.

Absent threatening words or behavior (Incitement), I don’t see the summary of your work as abridging the Racial & Religious Hatred Act.

If you research, you will see that there are strong freedom of speech defenses to the R&RHA. It is a contentious and unsettled law.

—

James M. Walsh, Esq.

MANAGING EDITOR BRIAN WHIDDON RESPONDS:

The fact is that anyone can sue you for anything, anytime, anywhere.

The UK is actually putting people in JAIL for saying that there were Muslim rape gangs grooming young boys (true), or that Muslims openly talk about “conquering” the Western world (also true).

However, there are still plenty of Brits willing to speak up and tell the truth. So, I wouldn’t be too concerned. If you are in the US, and a Muslim in the UK files suit against you, they are going to have to pay a LOT of money to get you served with the summons. Then, if they win, how do they collect? You may never be able to safely visit the UK, but I don’t see anyone hauling you off to Jolly old England to face trail.

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