“Can I put a photo I took of a statue on my book’s cover?”

Q –

Hi Angela,

I have a question regarding cover art. I have a photograph that I took of a statue that I would like to use as cover/back cover art for a book I’ve written. The statue sits in a public space but on the campus of a private university. Do I need permission to use this image?

– T.R.

A –

Aaaah, the easiest questions I receive are the ones I can Google in mere seconds. 😉

Your answer is RIGHT HERE.

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

Joel's BookProgram: The Simple Secret To Writing A Non-Fiction Book In 30 Days, At 1 Hour A Day! - SECOND EDITION

If you are a solo professional, having your own book is one of the best investments of time and money you can make, to promote your business and gain more clients. Why?

If you are an author, you are an authority--an expert in your field.

A book is a tangible credential.

Your book can differentiate you from your competition.

It's an opportunity to explain your uniqueness, your "special sauce."





Order "The Simple Secret To Writing A Non-Fiction Book In 30 Days, At 1 Hour A Day!" right away. And picture yourself handing your own book to a prospect, in just a short time!

TRAVEL WRITING 2.0: Earning Money from your Travels in the New Media Landscape - SECOND EDITION



Completely revised edition of the ground-breaking travel writing book that provides a road map to success in the digital age. It dives headlong into the entrepreneurial world of blogging and digital books, while still acknowledging the real money to be made in declining print forms.

Drawing on interviews and survey responses from more than 100 successful travel writers and bloggers, this is the definitive guide to creating success instead of waiting for permission. Written by a veteran, award-winning writer with two decades of experience as a book author, online publisher, freelancer, and blogger.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/4814.html

The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing

Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.







The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.

Read more here: