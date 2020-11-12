BarnesandNoble.com STILL Experiencing Problems after Massive Cyber Attack

Lots of authors have contacted us to see what’s going on at BarnesandNoble.com.
In October, Barnes and Noble was the victim of a massive cyber attack, which affected not only their website, but their individual stores as well. While their main website is back up, they are still experiencing problems, including the inability to put up new ebooks submitted to their site. Some print books are taking longer for B&N to add to the site, and book covers begin added to the site very, very slowly. Unfortunately, we don’t know when B&N will have their problems fixed.
Just yesterday, Barnes and Noble posted an update. You can read that RIGHT HERE.
