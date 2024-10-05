ANOTHER SCAM! “Barnes & Noble called and they want to place my book in their bookstores!”

Q –

Angela,

I just received a voicemail from a representative from Barnes & Noble, stating that they would like to place my book in their physical bookstore.

I have not yet returned their call. Is this to be trusted?

Thank you for your help. I’m so thankful for you all!

V.P.

A –

It’s an increasingly common problem and I commend you for being wary. First of all, Barnes and Noble NEVER calls authors about their books. If they want copies, they will order directly from the distributor or publisher.

The person who called you is a scammer working overseas (NOT at Barnes and Noble) who was then going to tell you that you first needed to republish your book through them (while still pretending to be Barnes and Noble). They were then going to make you prepay for hundreds or thousands of copies before they could “distribute those to the Barnes and Noble stores.” But, they were going to promise you that you’ll get reimbursed for those copies in a short while.

The fact is, they were never going to print and ship any books to Barnes and Noble. They were going to wipe you out financially, and then disappear.

REMEMBER: NEVER, EVER DO BUSINESS WITH SPAMMERS OR TELEMARKETERS!

