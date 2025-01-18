American Writers & Artists Institute (AWAI) Sent This Writer 108 Emails!

Q –

Has any of your other readers had any dealings with American Writers & Artists Institute (AWAI)? I tried to search your site and didn’t come up with anything. They sell training sessions on copywriting?

I’ve always been interested in copywriting so subscribed to their newsletter. After about a month, I received 30 emails from them promoting their products. I found that many emails annoying so wrote them and told them to cut it out.

Then I had my email program send their emails to a separate file which I thought I would read later. I’ve been busy writing local political news along with my regular job of part-time magazine editing, so I just had a writing break and thought I’d check that file.

They have sent me 108 emails in less than 3 months by their organization and five different people. Never got a response to my “don’t send me so many emails” letter. I guess their whole organization runs on automatic with no one actually there. I did unsubscribe today. I took two screen shots of my inbox, but don’t see any way to attach them. Okay, just wanted to pass this warning on.

– Barbara

A –

I noticed that you also posted a complaint to bbb.org about this firm. They responded. It’s interesting that they offer copywriting services when the person who responded to you used incorrect punctuation throughout his entire message.

There are more complaints about them on bbb.org.

There have some pretty bad reviews on Trust Pilot as well.

Victoria Strauss of Writer Beware published a piece on them as well.

I, myself, would avoid doing business with American Writers & Artists Institute (AWAI). And, I’m certainly not giving them my email address!

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles