“Should I pay a well-known company more than $400 to review my book?” NO!

Q –

Hi Angela,

(Company name removed) wants to review my book. The problem is they want more than $400. Do you know about this company and is this something you recommend?

A –

I am well aware of the company. There used to be quality, respected magazines that offered legitimate, unbiased reviews of books that they hand-picked for review. However, with the proliferation of self-publishing over the past several years, some of these publications have found a way to cash in on that growing industry.

The problem is, whether the reviews are unbiased or not, people who know a publication charges for reviews might assume those reviews are biased. It only makes sense that a reviewer being paid by an author might want to give the book a good review so the author will come back and pay for more reviews on their future books.

It is also highly doubtful that the review will result in more than $400 in book sales as a direct result of that review.

For these reasons, I never recommend paying for a book review…and certainly not several hundred dollars!

Rather, please see:

How To EASILY Get Awesome and Honest Book Reviews That REALLY Carry Weight With Readers!

