Why Authors and Publishers are THRILLED that Amazon is Closing Book Depository

On April 26, 2023, Amazon will close Book Depository. Many people weren’t even aware that Amazon owned the company. They purchased it in 2011.

Amazon allows third party sellers to acquire the main buy buttons for books on Amazon’s website. If Amazon isn’t selling a book directly, or if the Amazon.com purchase button isn’t the main buy button, customers often see a higher price for the book. And, they often don’t get free shipping.

Over the years, many publishers and authors noticed that the main buy buttons on Amazon.com, for some of their books, were listed as being sold by Book Depository. Again, these book prices were greatly inflated. If a customer happened to click on the small link under the book’s price box, on the listings that are labeled “used” and “new,” they might find the actual Amazon.com listing for a new copy, and the book would be priced correctly (at the list price set by the publisher and/or author).

Publishers and authors were incensed because the prices being charged by Book Depository were far too high – higher than those publishers’ and authors’ customers likely wanted to pay for a book. There was also no free shipping. Amazon owned the company! What was going on?!?!

It made no sense to any of us in the industry why Amazon (through Book Depository) would charge more for books…meaning fewer books would be sold. Do the math, Amazon!

I wrote about this back in 2019:

IS THIS EVEN LEGAL?! Amazon is Giving Their Main “Buy Buttons” to Book Depository, Which AMAZON Owns AND They Are Inflating Those Book Prices!

I guess Book Depository wasn’t working out for Amazon (no surprise there!) because Amazon is killing that part of their business as part of numerous cost-cutting measures at the firm. I’m still not sure why Amazon even bought the company in the first place.

I’m hoping, with the Book Depository listings gone from Amazon.com, that the Amazon listings for books will be the ones customers see front and center – where the main buy button is. However, Amazon still allows third party sellers (not Amazon-owned) to take control of some of their main buy buttons. We have never learned if those resellers simply buy the rights to do that, or qualify in some other way.

And, don’t think Amazon KDP’s authors are immune from the third-party seller conundrums. They are not.

Amazon has also been laying folks off, and closing warehouses. Perhaps they’re positioning themselves to be more of a middle-man type operation, where they process a sale, and simply send the order to a third party retailer or distributor.

Regardless, we are THRILLED that Book Depository is closing. I have fielded countless complaints from authors about the Book Depository listings on Amazon and I’ll be very happy to never see that company’s name in an email ever again.

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela has lived and traveled across the U.S. with her kids in an RV, settled in a river-side home in Bradenton, FL, and lived on a 52 ft Irwin sailboat. Angela now resides on a mountaintop in Northwest Georgia, where she plans to spend the rest of her days bird watching, gardening, hiking, and taking in all of the amazing sunrises.

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE