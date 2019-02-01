What is a “Book Re-publisher” and Why Should Authors Avoid Them at All Costs?

I received the following email this week:

Are you familiar with (name of large conference removed)? I ask because (name of re-publisher removed) contacted me, and said their company would like to exhibit my book there.

The representative also expressed he would like to have a video of the book on display. And, finally, he urged me to attend, telling me there will be executives from major book publishing outlets there.

What are your thoughts? Would you recommend I attend this event? The cost of the video for the book is $2,400.00. Is that reasonable for the industry?

My response:

Please don’t do it. I checked out the company and they are a re-publisher. What does that mean? They seek out recently published books, which is easy to do using Amazon, use a search engine to find the author and their contact info., and then call or email them false praise and false promises if the author will only agree to pay THEM to republish the book, often for thousands of dollars.

Most of these firms use the “we need to publish a better version of your book so we can then promote it effectively, yada, yada” sales pitch. The fact is the books will have similar, if not identical, distribution, and probably even have the same printer in the end. Sadly, many authors fall for the “you can be a best selling author if you use us!” marketing blurbage.

This firm is just another bottom feeder preying on authors’ dreams. Authors who fall victim to re-publishers later find themselves and their books in the exact same place they were – with their books on Amazon, et. al, but with much lighter wallets – to the tune of thousands of dollars. Some of these firms require authors to immediately terminate the first edition of their book so those authors immediately begin losing sales just after their initial marketing push.

Regarding industry conferences:

The only people making an impressive profit on those events are the ones organizing them, and the firms tricking authors into buying “displays” and “appearances” that aren’t going to sell enough books to pay for those displays and appearances.

Some of these snakes tell authors they should appear at those events, and offer to arrange the plane tickets and lodging up-front. They later bill the author for more than the actual airfare and lodging costs. Your book would be surrounded by thousands of other books, countless other authors, miles of tables, etc. A tiny needle in a literary haystack.

In reality, it’s really just a bunch of publishers and authors marketing their wares to each other. We don’t attend those events because it’s a complete waste of time and money. I realize some people enjoy going to meetings, attending industry events, and discussing their companies, services, or books with others, rubbing elbows, etc. But, if making a profit is your ultimate goal, you really need to weigh the costs vs. the potential (I mean very doubtful) benefits.

ESTIMATED COSTS (and these are VERY conservative) –

Republish your book through a re-publisher: $2500+

Airfare: $500

Lodging: $300

Meals: $150

Admission: $50-$200

A copy of your book displayed on your “publisher’s” bookshelf there: $300-$1700 (the prices vary

widely)

widely) And, $2500 for a book video? That is INSANE!!!

So, if you paid for the average cost of the items above, that would be $7250. Your profit per book would be around 8%-12%, or around $1.50 per copy.

$7250 divided by $1.50 royalties = 4,833 books would need to sell at that event to break even.

NOT GONNA HAPPEN!! In fact, you’ll be lucky to sell any copies at all!

And, after that, you’re right back where you started. Just with a MUCH lighter wallet.

All authors of previously published books should beware of these bottom feeders. Re-publishers are expanding

across the globe. Don’t fall for their false praise and promises. If your book is already on the market, and someone contacts you about re-publishing your book, block their phone number because, believe me, they will keep calling you. If they spam you, try to block them that way, too. However, they will probably keep trying to call you from different phone numbers, and email you from different email addresses.

If you paid someone to mow your lawn on Saturday, would you then hire another person to mow your lawn on Sunday? No, you would not. You should also not pay a book re-publisher to re-do what you’ve already paid another publisher to do, no matter how grandiose their praise and promises might seem.

HAVE YOU BEEN CONTACTED BY (OR FALLEN VICTIM TO) A BOOK RE-PUBLISHER? PLEASE SHARE YOUR EXPERIENCE IN THE COMMENTS BOX BELOW!

RELATED

UPDATED – 2019 Self-Publishing Price Comparison!

POD POACHERS! When Bottom Feeders Lure Authors Away from Their Existing Contracts, and Charge Thousands More! By Angela Hoy

Bottom Feeders Scouring Author Obituaries?! A New Low in the Industry!!!

My Relative Died. Can I Have Their Book Republished Elsewhere?

“My ebook looks like (bleep) and my publisher refuses to fix it! What can I do?!”

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!















