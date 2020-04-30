How Do You REMEMBER Your Life in Order to Write About It? WITH MEMORY TRIGGERS!

I know how it is. You’re stuck in quarantine at home. You’re tired of spying on your neighbors out the window. You’ve binge watched everything worth binge watching. You’ve organized and reorganized the pantry, vacuumed under the beds, cleaned out the basement, categorized your lipstick shades, and cooked everything you saw in Pinterest in the past month…mostly NOT “nailing it.”

You’ve queried some magazines, and gotten some jobs, but you’re BORED. Bored OUT OF YOUR MIND! You want to write something FUN! What’s more fun (and easier!) than writing about YOURSELF???

The biggest problem with writing your life story is recalling all those great (and not so great) things that happened in your life, and then putting them in chronological order (if that’s how you want them presented in the book). Some authors write several “memories” (chapters), and compile them by subject, while others go the chronological route.

Several years ago, I created a how-to book on writing your autobiography or memoirs using hundreds of “memory triggers,” which are words and phrases that instantly take you back in time. The book instructs the author to use a notebook to record the memories that each memory trigger evokes, on a notebook page, for the year each event occurred.

For example, when I read the memory trigger “bully,” I recall that really nasty girl in middle school that made fun of my training bra. I would record a few words about that in my notebook on the page for Age 12 – 6th Grade so I could remember it during the writing process later. I also recall one of our children being pummeled when getting off the school bus after we moved to a new town, which later led to a bully pulling a fake gun our our child, the police being called, and that bully being sent to jail for assault with a deadly weapon (which was still valid even though the gun was fake). I was about 32 years old at that time so I would record a few words about that memory in my notebook on the page for age 32.

Each memory trigger will bring back memories from different times in your life and you’ll be able to record them all in chronological order in that way.

Here are some other memory trigger examples. Where do these words and phrases take YOU?

security blanket

first date

braces

puberty

pretending sick

job loss

impulsive act later regretted

celebrity you know, or have met

school principal (I, personally, could fill an entire notebook with those memories!)

unusual talent

practical joke

the saddest day

memorable gift

pen pal

Fourth of July

holiday when you were broke

I won’t give away all of the ones in the book here because there are HUNDREDS of them.

The book also includes instructions on how to organize and write your autobiography or memoirs. Best of all, you only need the book (instantly downloadable), and a blank notebook.

You can buy the ebook for only $1.99 (I lowered the price 80% today for you guys and gals because I know how bored you are) so you can start your trip down memory lane RIGHT NOW!

Check it out! Your children and future grandchildren will thank you. 🙂

Oh, and if you’re a ghostwriter working on someone else’s memoirs, this book works for that, too! And, some of the memories evoked by this book can lead to article ideas for magazines. 🙂

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY (Includes hundreds of Memory Triggers!)

Remember Your Past, Write It, and Publish It in as little as 12 weeks!

This book is only available through BookLocker.com.

