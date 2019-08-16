Want Your Book Published BEFORE the Holiday Shopping Season? HURRY! Some people have ALREADY STARTED buying their gifts!

As we all know, books are a very popular holiday gift idea! Don’t you want as many people as possible to unwrap YOUR book on the morning of December 25th? And, don’t forget about Hanukkah, which is December 22nd through the 30th this year!

As crazy as it seems, some people really do start their holiday shopping in August and September. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at Hobby Lobby, Home Depot, and many other stores. They’re already decked out in their Christmas finery. Yeah, I think it’s ridiculous, too, but it is what it is.

I used to shop super early for Christmas each year but, after awhile, I realized that, the earlier I started shopping, the more I spent. Now, I only shop after Thanksgiving and I get it ALL done in one week. I then don’t allow myself to buy anything else.

I admit that I DO make a list (a very organized spreadsheet with family members’ names, gift ideas, stores I need to hit, and prices for everything) before I begin my shopping. But, I am able to budget accordingly by being prepared before I whip out my credit card. And, if I find a better gift idea for someone at a lower price during my list-making period, I’ll remove the previous gift idea, and replace it with the new one. Of course, I always buy awesome books for my loved ones!

I used to be one of those people who went WAY overboard on Christmas but, once the kids got older, and after we sold our house, moved onto a boat, and started practicing minimalism, I finally started doing Christmas like (most) normal folks.

Aaaaand, I have gotten WAY off topic here!! Back to business…

Every single year, during the first week of August, around the time that the first groups of kids start to go back to school, things start to go NUTS here at BookLocker.com. It’s like somebody flips an instant switch. After a relatively mundane, hot, sweaty Florida summer, working normal business hours (my “normal” is 60-80 hours/week), we start to get FLOODED with emails and manuscript submissions.

Most of the emails from hopeful authors ask the same basic questions:

“Can you get my book on the market before Christmas?”

You don’t want to wait until December to get your book on the market. Many people will be done shopping by then. You want your book on the market during the entire holiday shopping season for optimal sales. We can get your book to market LONG before Christmas but you need to submit your manuscript for consideration ASAP.

“Just how quickly can you get a book on the market?”

We get most print books on the market within 3-4 weeks. (For books that take longer, it’s usually because the author waited to make final edits until after we formatted the file.) You’ll work directly with our amazing, award-winner cover designer, Todd, to ensure your cover is exactly what you want. We will also format your manuscript to our printer’s specs, send it back to you for any final edits, receive the edited file from you, convert it, and upload it to the printer. They will then ship you your print galley (which is the first printed, bound copy of your book) and, once you approve it, we’ll put your book up for sale, including on Amazon. Yes, we will do all of that in only 3-4 weeks. We’ve been doing this for 20+ years and the process goes very quickly on our end.

“What do you need from me to get started?”

Your manuscript so we can review it for quality and content. You can submit it online here:

https://publishing.booklocker.com

“How fast can you get back to me with your decision?”

Usually within 2-3 business days. Yes, really. Our vetting process is proprietary, but mainly focuses on quality and saleability.

“Can you publish my book even FASTER?”

Yes. We have a 2-week rush program for a higher fee ($1099 vs. $875, and you might qualify for a discount code so ask me about that when you submit your manuscript) and, for the services provided, we don’t know of any company that comes anywhere close to processing cover design, formatting, conversions, and listings that fast. We are selective about what we publish and, since we aren’t an author meat market, we are able to get our authors’ books to market months faster than the “other guys.”

“Where will my book be for sale?”

BookLocker.com, Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, BooksAMillion.com, Indigo.ca, and numerous other websites across the globe. In addition, people can order BookLocker’s books through their local bookstores.

Every day you wait to get your manuscript to us is a potential day of missed sales from Christmas shoppers. Also, we do like to sleep occasionally. So, if you love us, please – oh, pretty please – submit your manuscript for consideration sooner rather than later. If you do, we might get a few winks in next month. 😉

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets.

