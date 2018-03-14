Recreation News

Phone: (410)944-4852.

Fax:

Website: http://www.recreationnews.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Marvin Bond, Editor.

Email address: editor-at-recreationnews.com.

About The Publication:

“Print edition is monthly with more frequent electronic products. Recreation News Media Group has unique access to the huge federal employee base (civilian and military) in the Northern Virginia, Washington, and Maryland areas. We cover Mid-Atlantic travel destinations. Most stories are assigned as we are working with local tourism offices, attractions, and accommodations.” 80% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 100K. Monthly. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 1-3 months after acceptance. Buys first U.S. rights. Accepts reprints for a lower fee. Responds within 24-48 hours. Sample copies online at http://www.recreationnews.com – click on “current issue” at the top of the homepage. Subscription $15. Guidelines by email. Pays $100 /article of 600 words; $200/assigned pieces that are longer

Current Needs:

Photos/Art:

“Prefer digital at 200 dpi. Quality photos are essential.”

Hints:

“Read the guidelines. Don’t submit a full story on spec. Non-Mid-Atlantic stories not accepted.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes