SEQUESTRUM

Website: https://www.sequestrum.org

Guidelines: https://www.sequestrum.org/submissions.%20

Editor: R.M. Cooper, Managing Editor; Katherine Ivory, Fiction/Nonfiction Editor; Hoot Uhl, Poetry Editor

“Sequestrum publishes new, emerging, and internationally-acclaimed writers of short fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and cross-genre. All publications are paired with a unique visual component with the goal of fostering and exposing our writers to a large literary audience.” Welcomes new writers. “We regularly publish new and emerging writers and hold a New Writer Award annually.” Circ. 2000+ per month. Quarterly, with bi-weekly online updates. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms up to 6 months (max) after acceptance. Buys first North American, first Internet and non-exclusive archival rights. Accepts reprints “annually during our Editor’s Reprint Award.” Responds up to 6 months. Samples available online. Subscription info: “Pay-what-you-can; as little as $2.” Guidelines online at https://www.sequestrum.org/submissions.

“Fiction, nonfiction, poetry, visual arts.” Pays $10-$20 per general acceptance; $200 for contests.” Word limits: 12,000 words for prose; 40 lines for poetry. Submit complete ms with cover letter.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes