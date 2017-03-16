Hubbub

5344 SE 39th Ave.

Portland OR 97202

Website: http://www.reed.edu/hubbub

Editor: Lisa M Steinman & Jim Shugrue, Co-Editors

Email address: lisa.steinman@reed.edu

“We are a cottage-industry. All print-based (including submissions). We feature poetry — and occasional review of poetry books — by both new and well-known writers. We do not usually publish light verse, but otherwise are open to almost anything; indeed, we look for a range of styles and do consider longer poems. The magazine appears once a year. We try to respond to submissions that are sent with SASEs within three or four months at the most.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 400. Annual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms up to two years after acceptance. Buys first NA serial rights. No reprints. Responds 1-4 months. Sample copy available by mail for $3.50. Subscription $7, $10 foreign. Guidelines available by mail with SASE.

“No more than six poems, typed, and mailed with an SASE. For poems accepted, we ask for an electronic copy in Word (as a “doc,” not “docx”), a short bio, and a form with an SSN (for paying contributors).” Pays $20 for a 1-2 page poem. Submit ms by mail with SASE.

Pays $20 for a 1-2 page poem.

“Do not send more than six poems. Do not forget your SASE. Cover letters or biographical notes are fine, but do not go on about your philosophy of life or the fact that you have published over a hundred poems (which will not affect – or not positively — our editorial board’s response to the poems you send us). “Beginning with volume 30, we will award prizes, judged by various outside poets/readers, for four poems in each volume (with the poems chosen announced in the following volume): The Vern Rutsala Award ($1,000); The Vi Gale Award ($500); the Kenneth O. Hanson Award ($100); and The Stout Award (75). There is no application process or entry fee.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes