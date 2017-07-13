Freefall Magazine
c/o AWCS, @cSpace King Edward, 460, 1720, 29th Ave SW
Calgary Alberta, Canada T2T 6T7
Website: http://www.freefallmagazine.com
Guidelines: https://freefall.submittable.com/submit
Editor: Ryan Stromquist, Managing Editor
“Queries. Pays $10 per page for fiction/non-fiction and $25 for poems.” 4000 word maximum. Submit query online at “
“Covers: Black & White photographs of Original Artwork or photographs of any other subject matter. Photo format – submit as black & white to a maximum size of 6″ x 8.5″ – minimum of 300 dpi, in CMYK colour space as artistname_title.jpg. FreeFall pays $100.00 for cover art/photo and one copy of the magazine upon publication. We also provide the artist/photographer a one-page bio inside the issue.” Pays $100 (CAD).
“See Five Reasons I Pass On A Story at http://www.freefallmagazine.com/editorials/1916.”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes