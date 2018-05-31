EContent

143 Old Marlton Pike

Medford NJ 08055

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.econtentmag.com

Guidelines: http://www.econtentmag.com/About_Us

Editor: Theresa Cramer, Editor of EContent magazine, EContentmag.com, and the ECXtra Newsletter.

Email address:

About The Publication:

“EContent is a leading authority on the businesses of digital publishing, media, and marketing, targeting executives and decision-makers in these fast-changing markets.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Six Issues per year. Pays on publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys 90-day rights. No reprints. Responds to queries in 24 hours. Sample issue available if you sign up for free subscription. Guidelines online at http://www.econtentmag.com/About_Us.

Current Needs:

“We are always accepting pitches for news and feature articles.”

Pays $200-$750 depending on the type of article. Feature run 2,000 words.

Photos/Art:

Depends on assignment.

Hints:

“Writers often do not understand our audience of media business executives and decision makers, and write to a much too general audience.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes