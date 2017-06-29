Celtic Life International Magazine

Clansman Publishing, P.O. Box 8805, Station A

Halifax Nova Scotia, Canada B3K 5M4

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.celticlife.ca

Guidelines: http://www.celticlifeintl.com/submissions

Editor: Stephen Patrick Clare, Managing Editor.

Email address: editor@celticlife.ca

About The Publication:

“Celtic Life International is home to an extensive collection of feature stories, interviews, history, heritage, news, views, reviews, recipes, events, trivia, humour and tidbits from across all Seven Celtic Nations and beyond. Celtic Life International is published four times a year in both print and digital formats, and is distributed around the world.” 50% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 173K. Quarterly. Buys first Canadian rights. No reprints. Response time varies. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Sample copy available online. Subscription $20 CAD, add $10 for U.S. shipping. Pays $0.20/word (CAD) for 160-2000 words.

Current Needs:

“Articles on Celtic themes – from personalities, to travel, history, traditions, entertainment, literature, music, Gaelic language and short fiction.” Submit query and brief bio by email.

Photos/Art:

Pays $25 (CAD) for photos.

Hints:

A common mistake is when writers “have not researched the focus of the publication and have not put enough effort into their pitch.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes