READERS RESPOND! “When Was the EXACT Moment You KNEW You Wanted to Be a Writer?”

Last week, I shared The EXACT Moment I KNEW I Wanted to Be a Writer.

I asked you guys and gals to share your stories as well. Here are a few comments I received:

I knew I wanted to be a writer when I was about two years old. I couldn’t read or write yet, but I would dictate stories to my mother and have her write them down. I started reading when I was three and as soon as I could write fairly well, I started writing stories on my own.

I was a terrible artist, but I wrote my own comics, and when I was in 5th grade I started writing and drawing little magazines (often parodies of well known magazines!) and charged my classmates a nickel to read them (they actually paid it).

I honestly think I was born a writer. Why am I not famous?!

– Jill Holland

I knew exactly when I wanted to become a writer, I was in the 6th grade when I sat down to write my first novel. The first sentence, which I remember (this was during WWII) was “Warsaw Russia was a peaceful city…”

At first my sister laughed, then my father laughed, followed shortly thereafter by my mother. If we had a dog it, too, would have laughed. How was I to know Warsaw was in Poland?

That ended my career as a novelist, but began it as a writer and continued when I got my first check – $5 – from a local newspaper for writing an article about my high school coach.

– Marvin Gisser

I knew I wanted to be a writer when I was twelve years old. My mother wanted my Birthday gift to be a sewing machine, but I asked for a typewriter. She said NO! Pa bought me a Remington portable typewriter anyway.

– Rosemary Gard. author

Destiny’s Dowry

Destiny Denied

Destiny’s Dance

Destiny Delivered

Destiny’s Design

I’d love to hear inspirational (and funny) stories from more of you! 🙂 You can contact me HERE.

THIS WEEK’S MASONISM:

After a trip to the dentist, while obviously channeling the Orbit Gum spokeswoman, Mason said, “Mom, I’ve noticed I’m much happier since my teeth are white again!”

Hugs to all,

Angela

