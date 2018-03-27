Readers’ Letters and Comments for 03/27/18

COMMENTS ON:

Angela, I really like your attitude about these people trying to discredit others. Not responding is a very smart move, probably irritates them more than starting an argument. Keep up your good work!

– Judy Pearce

My motto is: “Don’t feed the snakes!” As soon as you send a response, they’ll want to start a huge fight. And, they’ll turn their attention from their last victim to you, and do the same things (try to harm your reputation, discredit you, etc.). Unfortunately, bullies exist everywhere, including the adult world.

Love that you don’t feed snakes! Cracked me up! No better way to shut ’em down.

– Patti Wade

Who really cares (besides these few people) that the winner of the Winter, 2018 24-Hour Short Story Contest didn’t write a story with a happy ending?

Some of the most dramatic works — on stage, on the screen, and in novels don’t have ‘happy’ endings. That’s life.

– Wendy Jones

Highlander Imagine – Beyond Infinity

Duncan MacLeod must fight a South American Immortal at Teotihuacan.

One person in particular was mortified that someone may have died in the story. She said it ruined her day. My eyes rolled so back in my head and I almost fell over. It’s FICTION for crying out loud!!! 😉

Well, it may make you feel better to realize that none of these incidents truly wasted your time. Rather, they provided fodder for you to write an entertaining article that might even help stop some people from doing similar types of nonsense in the future. Good job!

– Carol Slott

I can envision you at your computer each morning, wondering what today will bring. Cheers to you!

– Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

Nazi-occupied Rome sets the stage for Bridge of Sighs and Dreams, where the lives of two women collide in an arena of deception, greed, and sacrifice.

How incredibly mature……just hit delete. Think how much less wheel spinning this world would endure if everyone, rather than spending the day under an angry cloud, simply hit the delete key. Personally, I have no spam or junk folder in my eMail client. I delete about 100 junk messages every day as I glance at the subject lines. In addition to never missing an important message which is inadvertently misdirected to the spam folder, I get a daily update on the latest scams & foolish notions of the day. It’s for the same reason, while I get my newspapers on line, I get the PDF version with all the advertising: There’s as much information in the ads as in the news.

– Seamus

I don’t usually hit “delete”. I created a special folder for such nonsense years back, just in case I need to reference it later.

– Jason

I loved the winning story! It was hilarious, and completely original.

– Barbara

