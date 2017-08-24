Letters and Comments for 08/24/17

COMMENTS FOR:

So glad we have you Angela. Hawkeye! You the best.

Just curious, what would be the advantage for these websites to post stolen e-books for free? Do they use it as a way to draw more readers who might buy other books that are for sale there?

Angela, Publisher of WritersWeekly.com, Responds:

1. They can be selling ads on their website that gives away “free” ebooks.

2. They can be charging readers a monthly or annual fee for access to the “free” ebooks.

3. (This is the most likely scenario.) They are pretending to charge people for access to the “free” ebooks but they are actually stealing people’s credit card info. and selling it.

Of course, if somebody is trying to get “free” ebooks, they deserve to have their credit card info. stolen. It’s pretty dumb to trust a firm that has built a business around breaking the law (copyright infringement).

Thank you, Angela, for keeping us all on the “know.” Where would we be without you? Cheers!

There are scammers everywhere. This is the first I’ve heard of this type, but I’m not surprised. Thanks for the heads up.

Over the past few years I’ve found my ebooks on “free” sights. I contacted one of them and told them to take down my books immediately, and their site soon disappeared completely. I guess I was taking a chance by contacting them, but in this case… I don’t really know what happened.

As an Italian writer who is searching for a foreign publisher, reading this column always makes me worry. Who knows how many mistakes I made in my “pidgin English” letters to editors and publishing houses…

Wouldn’t you please reconsider the good, old Latin as an universal language?

In reply to patriziamartinelli.

We actually do have an article that addresses writing for a foreign publisher. 🙂

http://writersweekly.com/this-weeks-article/5-tips-for-non-native-english-writers-by-aris-apostolopoulos

