Letters and Comments for 09/28/17

COMMENTS FOR:

About this statement:

When BookLocker.com must reject a manuscript (we vet manuscripts for quality and salability), we must refer those authors to different P.O.D. firms.

Curious as to why BookLocker must refer to another POD?

Thanks!

– CJ James

Because we don’t want authors to mistakenly stumble into the clutches of one of those “other guys.” 🙂

COMMENTS FOR:

You are doing what I’ve always wanted to do – live on a boat!! I’m just glad that yours escaped damage from Irma! Love that you are doing something “different”!!

– Susan Kaplan-Williams

So how did your new home fare in the latest storms?

–Trish Bowen

In reply to Trish Bowen.

She did GREAT! A lot better than many of the brick and mortar homes fared. Details are here:

http://writersweekly.com/news-from-the-home-office/how-we-fared-hurricane-irma

– Angela Hoy – Publisher of WritersWeekly.com

Fantastic! I have become fascinated with boat living lately, though it is at least a few years off for me. Am going over to yoir blog to follow!

– Robyn D

Read More Letters and Comments