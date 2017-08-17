Letters and Comments for 08/17/2017

COMMENTS FOR:

Good answer. I am sick of people breaking the laws of our country. How arrogant and selfish to want to make money from the suffering of others.

– kittytrock

Regarding the ghostwriter question, years ago a man contacted me asking if I would ghost his story. Intrigued, I met with him only to find what he really wanted was for me to splice together his life story he’d written that filled an entire three-drawer filing cabinet. I got out of there as politely as I could because he didn’t want a writer, he wanted a secretary with a huge role of tape!

– Sarah Bates



I have a reply for Sarah Bates who commented under ‘Ghostwriter’.

I wouldn’t consider your description of this project as negative. If your individual was willing to pay a weekly fee (upfront), you could have sent him to me, and I would have invested in a monster-roll of tape.

Once the project is going, it is amazing how clear it can become, to even the most ‘organizationally challenged’ individual, that each life-section or ‘bubble’ needed some ‘massaging’ (rewriting and connecting text). Here is where things can get interesting and, in some cases, historically significant.

I don’t find it the least bit surprising that someone would initially approach writing their life story that way — section by individual section. I have dealt with people who do this a lot and have observed that many people think in ‘bubbles’ or ‘scenes’. When that bubble/scene is finished, life stops (they don’t write a logical connector) until the next thing they identify as significant happens — up comes a new ‘bubble’ and away we go again.

In the future, Sarah — please recommend all these good folks to me. We’ll get along just fine.

-Wendy Jones

BOOK MARKETING ESERIAL PART 2 – Before Day 1: You MUST Have a Website that YOU Control

Your “90+ Days of Promoting Your Book Online” is a must read for all authors. I followed your advice on buying a domain name through WordPress, and included the private registration service that makes good sense. I had already been using their free service for my art, and it was an easy shift, thanks to their step-by-step instructions, to include my fiction. I am thankful to you both for all your useful advice.

-Pamela Allegretto

The WEIRDEST Monday EVER!

From your beginnings here in the Houston area, you know how devastating a tropical storm can be. You were very lucky that it wasn’t very severe since you didn’t have any warning. It looks like you have a disaster plan in place and will have enough warning when a big one comes along.

– Ronald Hull

