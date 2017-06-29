“I want to charge a realistic amount for this freelance job. How much should that be?”

Q. –

Hi Angela! I am a big fan of your newsletter. I am writing because I was just offered a position as an editor for short stories in a specific genre. I have never done this on a professional level and I am not sure what my rate should be. I would like to get compensated well for my time, but I want to make sure it is a realistic amount. Please advise. Thank you!

After I wrote back for more information, the freelancer sent this response:

Thank you for responding so quickly. Well the person who offered me the position does it on the side so it is not an actual company. She works with writers, plot makers, and editors to make novellas. I chose the editor position and submitted a sample edit to a story. She offered me a project for next week. The stories would be 25k-35k words. I would be doing it part-time to start. She asked how many I could do in a month and what the turn around time would be.

A. –

I would charge them by the hour – whatever you think is fair, or what you want to earn each hour. I would also only do one at a time, or even half of one, and request payment in increments to avoid getting ripped off. A job of 25K-35K words is a pretty big risk if there’s a potential for non-payment. If she hasn’t formed a company yet, and if she’s offering a new service, there’s the potential that should could very quickly go out of business. And, there are sooooo many scammers out there so protect yourself!

Angela

