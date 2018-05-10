World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals For May, 2018!

Oh, yes! We know you’re excited!! Today, we’re going to share another installment of our popular column, World’s Worst Query Letters and Book Proposals.

Featured below are real quotes from query letters and book proposals submitted to us over the past few weeks.

Yes, we can learn from others’ mistakes!

In case you’re a new reader, please know that we are a publication about writing and publishing FOR WRITERS. When someone contacts us using our online contact form, directly above that form is a link to our writer’s guidelines, in a very large, red font. See if you recognize the themes below.

I’M THINKING THAT WRITING DIPLOMA IS FAKE…

I have diploma in writing and I have talent in writing iam good article writer

I DON’T KNOW WHAT THIS MEANS…AND I DON’T THINK I WANT TO KNOW.

i wanna write article about “busting the wrong idea of feminism” how can i join ur writing group?

MIXING PRESENT AND PAST TENSE IS NEVER A GOOD IDEA WHEN QUERYING..

Want to sold my article

WHY WOULD A WRITING PUBLICATION BE INTERESTED IN THESE TOPICS?

I am interested in writing about medicine snd health.

EVERY SINGLE PART OF THIS QUERY IS WRONG.

I’m a well versed as a blogger & I manage a hand full of websites of my own. These are some topic ideas that I can think off, that would work perfectly for your Website but I’m open to working around your suggestions:

The best vacuum for pet hair

5 Considerations When Buying a Pet Vacuum Cleaner

What is the best vacuum cleaner for dog hair?

I’M SPEECHLESS…

i tolk spanish but i have a lot to say and some bills i need to pay, and i found that you are my perfect solution. to whom i have to send my inquirí?

“ON THE BASIS OF PAID THANKS?” WHAT IS THAT?!

Hi am article writer contact me.. I want to work on article on the basis of paid thanks

NEVER, EVER, EVER HAVE A RELATIVE APPLY FOR A JOB ON YOUR BEHALF…ESPECIALLY ONE WHO CAN’T SPELL OR USE CORRECT PUNCTUATION.

my is sister looking for job as writer

EXACTLY WHAT IS YOUR IDEA? AND, BY THE WAY, DO YOU THINK YOU CAN FIX YOUR SHIFT KEY BEFORE YOU WRITE ME BACK?

it is an utterly a new thing that your readers will find a fresh breather.

I CAN’T EVEN… I MEAN, WHAT?!

Mostly what I write is poetry in Hindi language and once in while, I also write proses and couplets that I could relate to or feel like. I like telling stories as well which I do end up writing when all dreamy. I work for fashion which could possibly make me write about it too. And, I write about real life experiences once in a while. A free bird as I could be the caged vagabond I have become. You see, what I did there?

I WOULD LOVE FOR YOU TO RESEARCH OUR GUIDELINES BEFORE EMAILING ME.

I would love to share my article for money

A FOUR-WORD QUERY ABOUT WRITING…WITH WRITING SPELLED WRONG.

Query letter about writin

YOU CAN START BY READING OUR GUIDELINES. THERE’S A LINK AT THE TOP OF EVERY PAGE ON OUR WEBSITE.

How to start this work?

PLEASE CHECK BACK AFTER YOU’VE MASTERED SPELLING AND PUNCTUATION.

I wanted to submit a querry …whats the procedure

PARANOID CONSPIRACY THEORISTS NEED NOT APPLY…

i have a passion of emancipating the masses from heir mental slavery and awaken them to the truth of the world. I want to use writing as my foremost weapon but unfortunately I don’t have the resources or an outlet to efficiently reach my target. I would have used social media but as you know, I might be banned for speaking about forbidden truths. It would also put my life at risk as tracking me would be much easier.

