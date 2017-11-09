CHANGING TIDE! Print Book Sales Increase While Ebook Sales Continue to Decline

This year, reports are once again indicating an increase in the sales of print books, and a decrease in the sales of ebooks. As a publisher with thousands of books on the market, we are well-aware of the phenomenon and, this year, we’re once again not surprised.

When we first started selling ebooks on Amazon years ago, our print sales dropped while ebook sales steadily increased. For the past couple of years, ebook sales have been dropping and our print sales have rebounded. More people are opting to buy the print edition of a book instead of the electronic edition than they were just a couple of years ago.

Example:

One of our popular books was steadily selling 600+ printed copies per month before we started selling the ebook on Amazon, BarnesandNoble.com, Apple and Kobo.

After the ebook went live, we noticed a drop of about 30% in the print book sales. But, we were still selling around 600 copies per month. The 30% were choosing the ebook edition. The book is still selling at a steady pace but the percentage of print sales is now higher than it was a couple of years ago…and, of course, the percentage of ebook sales is now lower.

I have spoken to other publishers who are reporting the same thing. And, I have discussed ebooks vs. print books with many of our thousands of WritersWeekly.com readers over the past couple of years and most people prefer print books now, after having purchased ebooks for a period of time. Many also reported having ebook reading devices now gathering dust in a drawer (like mine).

Other publishers and even the media are reporting the same thing. Some naysayers (those heavily invested in the ebook market – ebook retailers, ebook reading device manufacturers and retailers, and even authors who have written books about ebooks) are trying to come up with other excuses and some are denying the facts altogether. But, the trend can’t be ignored.

Ebook sales are down.

Ebook reading device sales are down.

Many people who still own dedicated ebook reading devices no longer use them.

And, print book sales are up.

Will there always be ebooks? Yes. But there will also always be print books. Authors need to offer both electronic and print editions to their readers to attract the largest readership.

