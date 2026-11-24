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“THIS TIME I REALLY MEAN IT. PROCEED AT YOUR OWN RISK, BECAUSE THERE IS SOME SERIOUSLY GRUESOME MATERIAL AHEAD.”

– John Lamb, Author, The Service With a Sneer Chronicles

LISTENER DISCRETION ADVISED!

How do cops do their jobs and not lose their minds from all the horrors they witness? John Lamb explains!

Learn why John felt “irrationally certain” that he was up to the task during his first week as a homicide investigator.

John’s self-deprecating humor is HILARIOUS!

What’s a “Bob” in homicide investigation circles?

What was John hilariously munching on while walking toward a floating dead body?

Listen to the funny story about the low-IQ coyote! (No, not the animal. A human trafficker.)

How did a common reed help John Lamb determine damage to a body?

You do NOT want to miss the story of the Marine’s wife who coldly calculated his murder, and OTHER Marines helped!

What happened to the guy who was dead too long in his car during the summer?

And, SO MUCH MORE!!! You do NOT want to miss this episode!

John Lamb was a cop back in the 70’s and 80’s.

Anyone who’s been in law enforcement knows that those were some of the most dangerous and exhilarating times to wear the badge.

Having previously written seven cozy mystery fiction books, John decided to write about his true-life experiences as a street cop, and later a homicide investigator in Southern California. His accounts and writing style do NOT disappoint!!

In this episode, Angela and Brian interview John Lamb, and are entertained and downright baffled by some of his most memorable cases and moments! Join us as we delve into the dark world of murder investigations. We also explore the dark humor that keeps cops unemotional and sane.

Murders, suicides, and humankind at its worst, told by a man who lived through it, and saw things that many people go their whole lives without ever coming close to.

Don’t miss this episode! It’s a MUST LISTEN for True Crime Junkies!

BookLocker ‘s EXTREMELY POPULAR Half-Price Black Friday through Cyber Monday Book Publishing Package Sale is IMMINENT!

JOHN LAMB’S BOOKS:

Service With a Sneer: The Unrepentant Recollections of An Old-School Cop by John J. Lamb

A retired and sardonic Southern California homicide detective shares his remarkable cop experiences from the 1970s and 1980s. The stories are exciting, heart-rending, disturbing, and at times grotesquely funny. Above all, they are true.

Beach Blanket Bedlam: Volume Two in the Service with a Sneer Chronicles by John J. Lamb

The book is a recounting of the author’s varied experiences occurring during the early 1980s when he served as a police patrol officer, hostage negotiator, and crime scene investigator in one of the most violent cities in California. CLICK THE LINK ABOVE TO WATCH THE BOOK TRAILER.

Bring Out Your Dead: Volume Three In The Service With A Sneer Chronicles by John J. Lamb

How were murders solved before DNA and digital evidence existed? Retired homicide detective John Lamb takes the reader back to 1984 and into the real world of death investigations in what was then one of California’s most violent cities.

COMING IN 2027: Sun, Surf, and Savagery: Volume Four in the Service With a Sneer Chronicles

JOHN LAMB’S COZY MYSTERIES!

San Diego Specters

Echoes of the Lost Order

The Mournful Teddy – Book 1 of the Bear Collector’s Mysteries

The False-Hearted Teddy – Book 2 of the Bear Collector’s Mysteries

The Crafty Teddy – Book 3 of the Bear Collector’s Mysteries

The Clockwork Teddy – Book 4 of the Bear Collector’s Mysteries

The Treacherous Teddy – Book 5 of the Bear Collector’s Mysteries

OTHER LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:

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