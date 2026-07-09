Episode 48: Misery: Real Authors Who Have Been Stalked

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Do you remember the movie based on the Stephen King novel, “Misery?”

An author is stalked and captured by an obsessed fan. She proceeds to torture him while still professing her admiration of his works.

Although most stalkers don’t revert to such extreme behavior, being stalked can be a terrifying experience for anyone. Knowing that someone who is clearly not thinking right has set their sights on you is stressful to say the least. Not knowing what that person is capable of means you must constantly be looking over your shoulder and never letting your guard down. That’s a very traumatic way to live.

In today’s episode, editor and college professor Clayton Jones joins Angela and Brian to delve into the dark world of authors who have been stalked by unhinged “fans” and how those events ended up. Clayton, Angela and Brian all share their own experience with stalkers. We even have an example of an author who stalked someone.

Grab some popcorn and prepare to immerse yourself into phycological darkness and drama (and a little humor on the side.) You won’t be disappointed!

Music: “Light Rays” used with permission from Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters.

https://theboxmasters.com/store

If you enjoy the original music featured at the beginning of each episode of our podcast, and if you’d like your OWN original music for your podcast, website, and/or videos, contact Mason’s Music!

Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA AND BRIAN.

LINKS DISCUSSED IN THIS EPISODE:

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

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a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.