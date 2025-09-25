Episode 23: Jimmy Kimmel and the 1st Amendment – What is the TRUTH?

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE.
“THEY VIOLATED THE FIRST AMENDMENT!”
That’s what we’re hearing about the suspension of the Jimmy Kimmel Live show from ABC’s lineup.
- Did they, in fact, violate the 1st Amendment?
- Who exactly are “they?”
- CAN “they” violate the 1st Amendment?
- Is our “democracy” in peril if we can’t watch Kimmel on ABC?
- What does the 1st Amendment actually say?
- What does the 1st Amendment actually protect?
Whether you want to believe that Kimmel’s suspension was the first trumpet of the Apocalypse, or if you think Kimmel deserved this humiliation and then some, you’re likely to find something in this episode to p*ss you off.
As publishers, we wrangle with “free speech” questions every day. So, who better to break down the 1st Amendment, what it means, and – more importantly – what it DOESN’T mean?
Prepare to have your feathers ruffled, because we are going to hold up the TRUTH, no matter where the chips land. We will explore Kimmel’s comments regarding the motives of the (alleged) Charlie Kirk assassin. We will look at the facts and reality surrounding the assassin’s radicalization and world view. We will explore the history and origins of the 1st Amendment.
We will ask the hard questions concerning what exactly the 1st Amendment says. Then, we will present actual violations of the 1st Amendment in recent history, and compare them to the Kimmel situation.
Have YOU read the First Amendment lately? Do YOU know what it says? Regardless of what side of this fight you’re on, you’ll probably learn something from this episode.
LINKS REFERENCED IN THIS EPISODE:
- I Met Stephen King and I Can Tell You… He’s a JERK!
- WritersWeekly Will NOT Be Silenced! – by Brian Whiddon, Managing Editor
- Blue Lives Matter: The Heart Behind the Badge
- Get your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season!
- Exact text of the First Amendment
- Zuckerberg says the White House pressured Facebook to ‘censor’ some COVID-19 content during the pandemic
- CNN: What we know about Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson
- The New Yorker: Charlie Kirk and Tyler Robinson Came from the Same Warped Online Worlds
- What to know about Nexstar and Sinclair, the ABC affiliate owners preempting Jimmy Kimmel
- Stamp Act of 1765
- Six Pro-Life Activists Convicted of Federal FACE Act Charges, Face Over a Decade in Prison
- Charges Dropped Against Pastor Arrested For Violating Safer-At-Home Orders
- Louisiana Pastor Tony Spell Plans To Sue Over Wrongful Arrests Following Court Victory
- ‘Defund The Police’ Has Many Meanings For Tampa’s Black Lives Matter Protesters
- George Floyd protests in Louisiana
