Episode 23: Jimmy Kimmel and the 1st Amendment – What is the TRUTH?

Authors, need your book published in time for the Christmas shopping season? Contact us RIGHT AWAY and get $125 off at BookLocker! Details and the discount code are RIGHT HERE .

LISTEN: Apple | Spotify | iHeart | YouTube | More Episodes!

“THEY VIOLATED THE FIRST AMENDMENT!”

That’s what we’re hearing about the suspension of the Jimmy Kimmel Live show from ABC’s lineup.

Did they, in fact, violate the 1st Amendment?

Who exactly are “they?”

CAN “they” violate the 1st Amendment?

Is our “democracy” in peril if we can’t watch Kimmel on ABC?

What does the 1st Amendment actually say?

What does the 1st Amendment actually protect?

Whether you want to believe that Kimmel’s suspension was the first trumpet of the Apocalypse, or if you think Kimmel deserved this humiliation and then some, you’re likely to find something in this episode to p*ss you off.

As publishers, we wrangle with “free speech” questions every day. So, who better to break down the 1st Amendment, what it means, and – more importantly – what it DOESN’T mean?

Prepare to have your feathers ruffled, because we are going to hold up the TRUTH, no matter where the chips land. We will explore Kimmel’s comments regarding the motives of the (alleged) Charlie Kirk assassin. We will look at the facts and reality surrounding the assassin’s radicalization and world view. We will explore the history and origins of the 1st Amendment.

We will ask the hard questions concerning what exactly the 1st Amendment says. Then, we will present actual violations of the 1st Amendment in recent history, and compare them to the Kimmel situation.

Have YOU read the First Amendment lately? Do YOU know what it says? Regardless of what side of this fight you’re on, you’ll probably learn something from this episode.

SEND US YOUR COMMENTS!!

LINKS REFERENCED IN THIS EPISODE:

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.