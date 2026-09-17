Westport Journal

16 Bridge St.

Westport CT 06880

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://westportjournal.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Doug Weber, Editor

Email address: mailto:press@westportjournal.com

About The Publication:

“Westport Journal is Westport, Connecticut’s leading news publication. With a group of six seasoned journalists, Westport Journal publishes four to six articles a day.” Pays within 21 days of publication. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within 48 hours. Subscriptions are free. Guidelines available upon request.

Current Needs:

“We are frequently in need of general interest reporting, store openings and municipal affairs reporting.” Pays $100/feature of 800-1,200 words. Submit bio with reference to hyper-local reporting by email.

Pays $100/feature of 800-1,200 words.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“We are completely focused on news stemming from Westport, Connecticut (i.e., not Norwalk, Darien, Fairfield, Weston, Wilton or New Canaan).”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes