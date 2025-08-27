Episode 20: INTERVIEW with Dr. Ralph “Doc” La Guardia, author of THE DOOMSDAY BOOK OF MEDICINE!

LISTEN: Apple | Spotify | iHeart | YouTube | More Episodes!

THE DOOMSDAY BOOK OF MEDICINE: What Will You Do When There Are No Doctors or Medicine?

Doctor La Guardia is a leading expert in cutting edge, natural, life enhancing medicines and unusual treatments that are virtually unknown. He knows which ones work and which are empty promises. He has compiled the most effective of these treatments, many of which you will find nowhere else.

Today, more than ever before, society is dependent on a fragile electrical grid, a vulnerable supply chain, and a delicate medical system to survive. All of these critical systems are plugged into the Internet, which has proven to be crawling with malevolent actors, constantly looking to disrupt civil societies and their ability to function.

We’ve already seen how our systems fail when confronted with pandemics, civil unrest, or major natural disasters. Now imagine what would happen if a cyber-terrorist or a rogue nation were to collapse our power grid. How would we function if multiple storms ripped across the land, causing widespread wind and flood damage over vast areas? God forbid a hateful regime like the one in Iran were to detonate a nuclear weapon on (or above) our land.

Now, ask yourself how you would treat a medical condition in such a scenario. How would you deal with a broken limb, or a serious laceration, or a snakebite? What if you get sick? Do you have what it takes to heal yourself without antibiotics, advanced pain killers, or body altering medications? Would you be able to survive if there was no electrical grid or public water supply to rely on?

In this episode, we interview Dr. Ralph “Doc” La Guardia, the author of THE DOOMSDAY BOOK OF MEDICINE. Dr. La Guardia attended the oldest medical school in the world, has been in private practice since 1988, worked as an ER doctor, a prison doctor, and has run multiple medical facilities.

THE DOOMSDAY BOOK OF MEDICINE addresses how you can survive, stay healthy, and heal yourself even in a “grid-down” situation. Dr. La Guardia delves into deep knowledge on how the human body works, what it needs to function at its peak, and how our “modern” lifestyle has degraded our bodies to a fraction of the heartiness that our ancestors possessed.

THIS BOOK COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE! Learn 10 to 20 ways way to treat most illnesses and injuries when there are no drugs or doctors.

Don’t be fooled. This book is not just for “Doomsday.” This information can help if you’re stuck for days in a storm-ravaged area, if your area gets “locked down” over a virus scare, or if any other major event prevents you from getting to a doctor or hospital.

By the way, NOTHING in his 562-page book requires a prescription!

Doc’s Substack Articles (DON’T MISS THESE!!!): MedicalUnderground.substack.com

Doc’s Other Books:

The Bible of Alternative Medicine

Infected: Secrets from the Medical Underground – How You Can Prevent and Treat Any Infection – SECOND EDITION

We cover a LOT in this episode, including:

How to make your own medicine chest!

Over the counter meds you MUST have on hand.

Why hasn’t Doc taken antibiotics in more than 25 years?

Why has Doc NEVER take a flu shot or the Covid vaccine?

What happened to Doc after he advised a pregnant young woman NOT take the Covid vaccine?

Did you know that office workers have more skin cancers than outdoor workers? Doc tells us why!

Why do night nurses have MUCH higher rates of breast cancer?

Why is breast cancer almost non-existent in Japan?

Due to soil nutrient depletion, for the same nutrition, how many apples a day do you have to eat today versus the “one apple a day” that doctors used to tell us? The answer will shock you!

How might your city’s public water supply be killing you?

What two things can help protect you from nuclear fallout?

What natural remedy (to treat LOTS of things, inside and outside the body) is available at every grocery store? And, why does it NEVER go bad?

Did you know there are some unvaccinated women online specifically looking for unvaccinated men?

What is a Turbo Cancer and why are they so common today?

Why are you hungry ALL the time, despite eating more AND gaining weight?

What is Vitamin K2 and why did Angela Hoy IMMEDIATELY order some after interviewing Doc?

Why will conventional doctors be worthless when the SHTF (Shit Hits the Fan)?

If city water stops running (it will with no electricity!) how long can you survive?

What should you be doing to prepare for that now?

What if you DO prepare, and someone comes after YOUR food and medicines?

How do you grow a garden that doesn’t LOOK like a garden so people won’t steal your food?

How did Angela Hoy and her two young sons violate a complete travel ban in the middle of the night, during Covid, to move their stored foods and medicines to the boat they were living on?

Are you drinking from plastic and metal cups? BEWARE!

Why are human reproduction rates so low now?

Why are miscarriages and infertility through the roof right now?

Did you know that the average American eats a credit card-size worth of plastic every week? Why can’t your body excrete that?

How can you distill your own water to filter out the chemicals, plastics, and poisons?

What is Azomite and why do all gardeners need it?

FUNNY! What seeds were so stinky that Doc had to wash his hands with gasoline?

What vitamin is imperative for menopausal women to stop calcium from building up in their arteries?

Why is boneless, fatless chicken so bad for you?

Doc can teach you how to make your own yeast AND ferment your own food!

Why are anxiety and depression so prevelant and which natural supplements can treat those?

Are you taking Synthroid for your thyroid? There is something MUCH better and cheaper and it’s NATURAL!

Are you taking Doxycycline for mouth sores? Doc’s friend had them for years, until Doc told him to take a non-prescription supplement that worked within two days!!!

Do you have psoriasis? Doc has a remedy to fix that, too!

What is THE most powerful antioxidant?

What three plants can you grow to get EVERY amino acid that you need?

Disinfectants and hand sanitizers are BAD for kids! How are they “turning kids’ immune systems “to crap?”

What epidemic is now affecting our children, and how might it lead to record numbers of future suicides among young people?

Why do immigrant children have MUCH healthier teeth than American children?

What ailments does Doc teach us can’t be treated or cured. Under what circumstances is it time to “Kiss your ass goodbye?”

Allergic reactions! What if you run out of Epipens or other allergy treatments?!

What is Alpha Lipoic Acid and why should you have some on hand?

What is Betadine and why should you stockpile it?

Should you take your vitamins on an empty or full stomach? Hint: Taking them at the wrong time may render them worthless!

Did you know that animal fat is “FABULOUS” for you?

And, finally, Doc previously had two other publishers for his book. Why did he move to BookLocker.com?

