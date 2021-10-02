Fake News in 20% of scientific papers now; More remote folks working 2 full-time jobs; and More – In the News – 10/02/2021

* Amazonannigans

California – First to Limit Amazon Work Quotas

Newsom Signs Law Making California 1st State to set Quota Limits for Retailers like Amazon

“Amazon is pushing workers to risk their bodies for next-day delivery, while they can’t so much as use the restroom without fearing retaliation…”

* Predatory Publishing

Now “Scientists” Even Fake Their Images

Publishers unite to tackle doctored images in research papers

“Studies suggest that up to one-fifth of published life-sciences papers contain at least one digitally altered image.”

* Publishing

‘People’, ‘Better homes and Gardens,’ ‘Southern Living’ and others for Sale?

IAC/InterActiveCorp in talks to buy magazine publisher Meredith -WSJ

“Meredith Corp in a deal expected to be valued at more than $2.5 billion”

* Free Speech

Did you know that this was “Banned Book Week?”

Congress can Celebrate Banned Book Week by Leading on Free Expression

“This year, Banned Book Weeks falls amid escalating concern for writers and journalists who face persecution, detention and violence by repressive regimes.”

* Copyright

Abusing Copyright Rules?

A Small YouTube Account Believes A Much Larger Channel Is Gaming The System To Successfully Pull Down Videos That Criticize It

“They’re using copyright … and YouTube’s system as a way to avoid the criticism”

* Publishing

Ebook Wars

Wyden, Eshoo Question Big Five Publishers Over Their Library E-book Practices

“Currently, a group of major publishers is suing the Internet Archive over its program to scan print copies of library books and to lend the scans in lieu of print under an untested legal theory known as controlled digital lending.”

* Censorship

ACLU Altered Ginsberg’s Quote

‘Woke’ censorship: US free speech group sorry for removing ‘women’ from Ginsburg abortion quote.

“The American Civil Liberties Union has apologized for altering a quote by Ruth Bader Ginsburg”

* Pandemic / Remote Work

We Used to Call it “Moon-lighting”

The ‘Overemployed’ Workers Juggling Remote Jobs

“For the past 20 years, some workers have exploited pockets in the tech industry that were remote-friendly long before the pandemic.”

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes: