“Where can I find a trustworthy book marketing company? I keep finding sharks.”

I’m looking for a successful, trustworthy book marketing company. Can you advise please? I keep finding sharks.

You have to be so very careful now because so many overseas scammers are not only offering (fake) publishing services to steal authors’ money, but also fake marketing services. And, don’t forget that the U.S. addresses they put on their websites and Facebook are almost always FAKE. Most are in Pakistan and the Philippines.

Our BookLocker authors are very happy with these folks: Book Publicists We Recommend

You should also NOT hire any of the overseas scammers to edit your book! It will end up with far MORE errors because the people editing your book will NOT be native English speaker. Of course, that’s if your book ever gets edited at all… Many of these scammers try to get more and more money out of authors while constantly dangling that non-existent book in front of their noses.

The editors we recommend are vetted, offer outstanding services, and are all native English speakers, of course: Freelance Editors We Recommend

For the time being, do NOT hire any so-called publisher, or someone offering “publishing/marketing services” that is running ads on Facebook. Facebook is NOT removing those ads! Why? Because Facebook profits from scammers’ ads!

