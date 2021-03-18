“What do illustrators need to know before starting work for an author?”

Q –

Hi Angela,

I currently have an illustrator designing illustrations for my newest book which is a children’s poem/story. Do the illustrations have to be in a specific format for publishing? He is a fantastic artist! Fees will run me $90/hour so I want to get it right the first time.

Thanks!

A –

This is an excellent question! I can’t count how many times I have received illustrations for a book that can’t be used in the book.

First, if the illustrations are being done manually, they need to be on the absolutely whitest paper so there won’t be any shadows in the background when they are scanned. The paper must also be completely flat because wrinkles will show up in the scan as well. Erasure marks will also show up. For all of these reasons, digital illustrations are often preferred. Also, the scans must be at 300 dpi.

Second, they need to be the correct size for the book size you are publishing, with some bleed (I recommend 1/4″ all the way around). Don’t have anything important in the bleed area. For example, if the character is holding out his/her hand, and if you don’t want fingers getting sliced off during the trimming process, don’t have that hand anywhere near the bleed. Just include the background of the image in the bleed.

Third, if digital, the illustrations need to be created at 300 dpi. Most publishers will require they be in CMYK. Your illustrator will know what that means. If they don’t, use a different illustrator.

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

The Fearless Freelancer: How to Thrive in a Recession

Want to Recession-Proof Your Freelance Business?

Freelancing in a recession doesn’t have to be scary. The Fearless Freelancer gives you a proven, step-by-step process for getting steady, high-paying clients—from a freelancer who’s thrived during two recessions.

Whether this is your first recession or you’ve been through this before, discover how to:



Boost your confidence so you can stay calm and focus

Stand out in a sea of freelancers so clients choose you

Make freelance marketing as easy as tying your shoes

Find high-paying clients that still need freelancers now

Create marketing that will attract those clients

Succeed in a recession even if you’re a new freelancer

Free Bonus Content

Also get dozens of checklists, templates, and other tools to help you recession-proof your freelance business, including:

