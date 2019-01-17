“Should I call the updated version of my book Second Edition…or not?”

Q –

Angela,

I have secured a reversion of rights from the publisher of my 2014 poetry collection. The publisher has relinquished all rights and removed the book from Amazon. The content will be almost the same (just a few changes in format and a couple of line edits). The cover will be the same. I designed it originally and have the cover art. My question is: Do I need to specify an Edition for this reissue and, if so, is it 1 or 2?

– A.C.

A –

I would definitely call is Second Edition. There are very likely old listings for the first edition online and making the new one a Second Edition will help avoid confusion for potential buyers. Furthermore, I recommend adding “SECOND EDITION” after the title in the distributor and book retailer systems to further avoid confusion. Example: QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments – SECOND EDITION

Angela

