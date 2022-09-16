Should authors send free books to school superintendents for future bulk sales?

Q –

I’ve just ordered 150 copies of (my book). My plan is to start sending out copies to school system superintendents to hopefully generate bulk sales. Your thoughts?

That’s a great idea but I strongly suggest doing research into each school district, and target the folks who are doing the actual buying for the schools. In some cases, it might be a school district member. In other cases, it could be the school librarians.

I definitely do not recommend blindly sending copies to folks who may be uninvolved with purchases. That would be a huge waste of your time and money.

Also, be sure to include a letter with each package (addressed to that specific individual – no form letters!) that introduces you, explains why you wrote the book, has a short description of the book, and information on where the school district can purchase more copies. Creating a personal connection (between the potential buyer and you) in your marketing materials will sell far more copies than just sending them a book description and a copy of the book.

