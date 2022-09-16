Should authors send free books to school superintendents for future bulk sales?

Hi Angela,
I’ve just ordered 150 copies of (my book). My plan is to start sending out copies to school system superintendents to hopefully generate bulk sales. Your thoughts?
S.R.
A-
That’s a great idea but I strongly suggest doing research into each school district, and target the folks who are doing the actual buying for the schools. In some cases, it might be a school district member. In other cases, it could be the school librarians.
I definitely do not recommend blindly sending copies to folks who may be uninvolved with purchases. That would be a huge waste of your time and money.
Also, be sure to include a letter with each package (addressed to that specific individual – no form letters!) that introduces you, explains why you wrote the book, has a short description of the book, and information on where the school district can purchase more copies. Creating a personal connection (between the potential buyer and you) in your marketing materials will sell far more copies than just sending them a book description and a copy of the book.
