One VERY Easy Way to Know If You’re Talking to a Scammer

In just the last 6-months, I’ve received 3 contacts concerning my book. One was a phone call from a supposed production company “interested” in setting me up to pitch my book. Couldn’t catch the name of the company, but have wrote down the telephone number, and couldn’t bring myself to call it back.

Then, I received an email from a “media company” concerning pitching my book for a “movie”.

I also received an email from a a company offering to turn my book into an audio book.

Yesterday I had a voice mail (that was difficult to understand) about an “invitation” to somewhere in California for a book fair and they left a number, but hard to hear. I think I wrote the number down correctly. I’m considering calling back, but decided to ask you first.

You are the only person I know that might know how I can find out if these calls are legit or if I should stay away from them. There are so many scams floating around about just everything.

I did read one of your articles recently about these type of scams going around. That’s what prompted me to write to you and seek advice.

There are countless bottom feeders in the industry now. They find new books on Amazon, hunt for the author’s contact info. online, and then flood you with spam and/or telemarketing calls. Some even find your family members’ contact info. online, and call them, trying to get them to talk you into using their services!

Any firm that uses spam and telemarketing should be avoided at all costs. If they were really good at what they do, they’d have customers coming to them. The only thing these companies are good at is emptying authors’ wallets.

Incidentally, I’ve been in the industry for more than 20 years. I have never spammed anyone, nor have I ever made even one sales phone call. The reputation of my company speaks for itself.

Avoid anyone who spams you or cold-calls you. Period. If that’s the way they’re contacting you, you’re most certainly about to get scammed.

