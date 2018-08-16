“My cousin and I co-wrote a book but then she left my name off of it!”

Q –

Dear Angela,

My cousin published our novel with (now defunct) PublishAmerica several years ago.

Up until now, I have not received any royalties and my cousin died a few weeks ago.

While I co-authored the book with her, she never put my name on the cover or inside and she didn’t include my name when she registered the copyright, nor when she submitted the book to the publisher.

How can I have the copyright transferred to my name and how can I get future royalties on the book?

– Name not published…for obvious reason

A –

I am not an attorney and this isn’t legal advice. Please consult with an attorney for your specific legal questions.

That said, if your cousin left your name off the cover, didn’t include it inside the book, didn’t include it on the

copyright application, and didn’t let the publisher know you were a co-author, you might be out of luck. From reading your entire email, it doesn’t appear you had a written contract with your cousin.

If your cousin didn’t have a will that specifically left the rights and future royalties to you, her legal heirs are

entitled to those. If those individuals don’t want to assign the copyrights and future royalties to you, you might

be in for quite a family fight over those. It might make more sense to simply write a book of your own. Family

fights over copyrights and royalties can cause permanent damage to relationships.

Regarding PublishAmerica, it was probably a mistake for your cousin to publish through them. See:

CONSUMER OR CRIMINAL?! Did the (Alleged) Victims of America Star Books / ASB Promotions / PublishAmerica File Complaints with the WRONG DIVISION at the Maryland Attorney General’s Office??

and

YOUR PUBLISHER WENT BELLY-UP? Six Ways to Get Your Book Back on the Market ASAP!

