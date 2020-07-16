“My family members claimed they bought my ebook but it’s not even for sale yet. How can this be happening?”

Q –

Angela,

I am getting reports from people that they have purchased my book in Ebook format from Amazon already. However the link still shows paperback only. Can you help to clarify this?

A –

I checked and your ebook is definitely not for sale on Amazon yet.

If someone told you they purchased your ebook, ask them for a copy of their Amazon receipt. I’m betting it doesn’t exist. Expect a lot of hemming and hawing, and them telling you they didn’t get a receipt, or they can’t find it, etc.

Sometimes our friends and family tell us they bought our book when they didn’t so they won’t hurt our feelings.

Please see:

EMBARRASSING! When Friends and Family Lie About Buying Your Book

